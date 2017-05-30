Watch and learn! Gordon Ramsay demonstrated how to cook a perfect burger for a web series ahead of the MasterChef season 8 premiere.

"The perfect burger is a 70/20/10 ratio: 70 percent chuck steak, 20 percent short rib, 10 percent fat, freshly ground," the chef, 50, said in a video posted by Taste of Fox on Thursday, May 25. "Once that's blended, lightly season with onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper and then lightly dust it with chili flakes."

Next, make a well in the center of the meat mixture, add one egg yolk and blend it together with your hands. "The secret here is not to overdo it," Ramsay advised.

FOX

After cutting the burger into a perfect circle, lightly oil a cast iron skillet and place the meat on top. Sear the burger for 30 seconds per side and then place it into the oven for eight minutes. Once it's done, place the burger on a toasted bun and enjoy.

"That is how you make a perfect burger like a true MasterChef," Ramsay raved.

MasterChef season 8 premieres on Fox on Wednesday, May 31, at 8 p.m. ET.

