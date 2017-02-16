Good luck, bro! Matt Damon didn't sugarcoat it when he found out that George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins. The Great Wall actor opened up about the couple's baby news during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, February 16. Watch the video above!

"He's got this group — wonderful group of friends — for 30 years they've been out here together… and all of those guys, all of their kids are all either in college or on their way," Damon, 46, explained to host Ellen DeGeneres. "Now George is getting started. So it's pretty funny. I think they are having a good time with him."

Damon is, too. He joked that Clooney, 55, is in for a rude awakening when the twins — a boy and a girl — arrive.

"He said to me, 'Well, you have four.' And I said, 'Yeah, but not at once. We did it one at a time,'" Damon recalled to DeGeneres, 59. "I don’t know how anybody does twins. Those sleepless nights…and then there’s two of them? There's just no way. But we'll see what happens."

Us confirmed last week that Clooney and the human-rights attorney, 39, are starting a family. The couple, married since September 2014, haven't decorated the nursery yet because "they don't want to jinx anything," a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. They have, however, chosen a London hospital and a backup in NYC in case they are traveling when Amal goes into labor.

Eric Charbonneau/WireImage.com

"We are extremely happy for George and Amal," George's mother, Nina Clooney, exclusively told Us on February 10. "I cannot imagine two people who would be better parents."

