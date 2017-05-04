The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik, who has a PhD in neuroscience, likes "deep, complicated literature." She shared some reading recommendations with Us Weekly ahead of the release of her own book, Girling Up (out May 9). See her picks below!

1. Eating Animals, by Jonathan Safran Foer

The exposé "is one of the most impactful books I've seen addressing the ethical implications of how we eat," raves Bialik. "Everyone should read it."

2. Middlesex, by Jeffrey Eugenides

Recommended by her mom, the 2002 saga explores the effects of a mutated gene within a family: "It's so ahead of its time in dealing with gender and sexual identity."

3. The History of Love, by Nicole Krauss

Weaving between World War II-era and present day, "this is an unbelievably well-articulated story about a girl on a journey for love."

4. Ender's Game, by Orson Scott Card

At bedtime, she reads the sci-fi novel to sons Miles, 11, and Frederick, 8. "When you're raising appropriately geeky children, you pick things that feed their brain," Bialik says.

5. The Torah

"This is the book I read over the most," Bialik, an observant Orthodox Jew, says. "I always get something different out of it. Something to love, argue with or confront."

6. Warrior, by Theresa Larson

Bialik's book agent recommended this memoir by a former female Marine platoon leader who battled bulimia. "It is really, really powerful," she says.

