Oh, the irony. Meghan Markle’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, is creating a TV show inspired by the royal family!

Although the forthcoming Fox series will be a work of fiction, the single-camera comedy tells the story of a divorced woman who remarries a prince and shares custody of her child with her ex-husband.

The longline reads: “Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media, is next level.”

According to Deadline, series producer Dan Farah explained that the show idea emerged when Engelson wondered in a casual conversation what would have gone down if he and the Suits actress — who is now dating Prince Harry — had children from their two-year marriage and had to share custody with Prince Harry’s famous family.

The industry outlet also reports that Markle “has had no involvement” in the untitled project, which has yet to be given a premiere date.

Although the Remember Me star and Prince Harry have kept quiet about their relationship, she recently opened up in an interview with Vanity Fair about their love. “I can tell you that at the end of the day it’s really simple,” Markle told the publication. “We’re two people who are really happy and in love.”

“We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perceptions,” she continued. “Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

