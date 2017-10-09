Meghan McCain’s first day on The View took place on Monday, October 9, when the self-described “Blonde Republican” joined cohosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin, saying, “It's such a privilege to be on this show.”

She also took a moment to praise a former cohost on the show: “It's so iconic, specifically, to be sitting in this chair that Elisabeth [Hasselbeck] made so great. I watched Elisabeth ... as a young Republican in college. You know, to be the conservative on this show is something that I take very seriously,” she said.

The 32-year-old daughter of Senator John McCain went on to say, “I'm excited to bring a different perspective to this show” and thank her mentor, Goldberg, who she deemed the “First Lady” of The View. She also lightened the conversation by joking with her new cohosts. “I don't think we'll agree on anything, Joy!"

The Dirty Sexy Politics author left her position as host of Fox News’ daytime show Outnumbered shortly after her father was diagnosed with a brain tumor back in July.

It was announced on September 27, that the political host would join the daytime talk show in place of Jedediah Bila, who was the lone conservative voice on The View at the time.

“My parents are very excited and encouraged me to come do this, which I think should people should know,” she said. McCain went on to mention how she got the news while she was in the hospital with her dad: “The nurses came in and he was like, ’She's got an offer to do The View!’ He told everyone!”

McCain shared a heartfelt update on her father’s diagnosis of stage IV brain cancer as she broke down in tears. “When you hear cancer, a nuclear bomb goes off in your life. No matter who you are,” she said. “I didn't realize how intense and disruptive and scary and hopeless and chaotic you would feel all day long,” she said with tears in her eyes, adding that the doctors, nurses and cancer researchers are the "real heroes."

Though Senator McCain may be undergoing treatment, he did not miss out on the opportunity to publicly applaud his daughter. "Congratulations @MeghanMcCain on your first day on @TheView," he tweeted. "Our family couldn't be prouder of all that you continue to accomplish."

