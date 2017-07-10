America’s Got Talent hopefuls 5 Alive have a solution to modern problems. “With everything going on in the world today,” one member of the five-person group tells the audience in the clip above. "I think what America really needs is a boy band.”

Clearly, some of the judges, made up of Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Mel B, agree once they begin their performance. After just one line of their rendition of Bell Biv Devoe’s “Poison,” Mel B, 42, exclaims, “They’re like the Backstreet Boys!”



The former Spice Girl continues to show her excitement about the group, who, much like the 1990s pop sensation, shows off coordinated white outfits, vocal harmonies and highly choreographed dance moves. As she dances in her seat while the group transitioned into Ginuwine’s “Pony," she excitedly screams, “I love them!”

Host Tyra Banks pokes fun at the judge by doing an over exaggerated impression of her excitement from the side of the stage.

Cowell, 57, who famously helped put together One Direction and Fifth Harmony during his time as a judge on the X Factor, doesn’t say anything during the boys’ performance, but looks decidedly less enthusiastic about the group.

Watch Mel B.’s excited reaction to the group in the clip above.

America’s Got Talent airs on NBC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.