She's out! Mel B stormed off the set of America’s Got Talent after fellow judge Simon Cowell made an insensitive joke during the Tuesday, August 22, episode about her wedding night amid her divorce from Stephen Belafonte.



Cowell, 57, made the ill-advised joke after magician Demian Aditya’s death drop stunt was anti-climactic due to a technical malfunction during his performance. He was inside a box that was supposed to drop onto fiery stakes, but the box got stuck about halfway down.

“I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B’s wedding night,” Cowell quipped. “A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.”



The former Spice Girl, 42, responded by throwing her cup of water on Cowell and abruptly walking off set.

Mel B is currently going through a messy split from her estranged husband after nearly a decade of marriage. She filed for divorce in March and requested joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Madison. The singer claimed that Belafonte, 42, cheated on her with the nanny and allegedly abused her. She was granted a temporary restraining order against him in April.



Last month, the “Wannabe” songstress was ordered to pay Belafonte $40,000 a month in temporary spousal support. She also has to pay her ex a one-time payment of $140,000 for attorney and forensic fees.



America’s Got Talent airs on NBC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

