Not holding back. Teresa Giudice is showing off a brand new side on this upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey. Us Weekly caught up with her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, who spoke about Giudice’s new outlook, her marriage and how she’s no longer “invested into drama.” Watch the video above.

Gorga, 38, has been by Giudice’s side since her husband, Joe, checked into prison for bankruptcy fraud in March 2016. Gorga admits she was “in shock” when she read that Guidice, 45, told Us that she has “no idea” whether she will be married to Joe in 40 years.

“I do see them together,” the Bravo star tells Us. “I think they will be together. I just think she’s expressing how she feels about the situation.”

And while the Standing Strong author, who completed her own 11-month prison sentence in December 2016, is “still mad at the situation,” Gorga thinks her cast mate is better off with her husband of 18 years.

“I never think you're better off without your husband or the father of your children,” the RHONJ star admits. “I think she can’t wait for him to get home and have a normal family life. I think that’s what she really wants and hopefully she has that soon.”

In the meantime, Giudice will be opening up like never before on the eighth season of the hit reality show with Gorga, who tells Us, “She’s explaining her feelings which I think is awesome because you need to get it out. When you hold it all in that’s when tables go flying.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

