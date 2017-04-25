Daughter of the year! Mila Kunis surprised her parents by remodeling their L.A. condo, as seen in a clip from the latest episode of My Houzz. Watch the video above to see the stunning transformation.

The 33-year-old actress, who described her parents Elvira and Mark’s home aesthetic as “Miami Vice, circa 1994,” decided to give the pad a makeover since her parents — who immigrated to the U.S. with Mila and her brother, Michael, in 1991 — do not want to move.

“I grew up in a very small town in Ukraine, and when I was 9, my family moved into the condo that my parents still live in. Everything in my life happened in that condo,” the That ‘70s Show alum says in the preview for the digital series, which is produced by her husband, Ashton Kutcher. “I graduated high school in that condo. I got my first dog, without my parents’ permission, in that condo. Everything as far as my career happened there.”

In the sneak peek, a very pregnant Kunis (who was carrying her son Dimitri, now 4 months, at the time of filming) gets involved in the renovation by demolishing one of the condo’s walls with a hammer. She also employs a little bit of help from hubby Kutcher, 39. “I’m dragging my husband along to do the heavy lifting,” the Bad Moms star says.

Watch Kunis’ entire episode of My Houzz here.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!