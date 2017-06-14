Deep breaths! Steve Gold deals with a client who has an insane list of demands in a preview for the upcoming Thursday, June 15, episode of Million Dollar Listing New York.

In the clip above, a broker named Dana and the buyer’s interior designer, Paul, arrives at a brand-new apartment that Steve is listing. “So we talked it over with the buyer and Paul’s made some great changes. We have a lot to kind of look through,” Dana says. “I have a list actually.”

Paul immediately begins pointing out major improvements that he wants made to the unit. "I think that the biggest thing we’re missing is a fireplace,” he says. “The hardware everywhere needs to go to dark bronze … hinges, handles … We’re not a big fan of cove lighting. I think we would like to rip this closet out.”

The decorator says that for the buyer to agree on the apartment, it needs some work. “I don’t think our list is outrageous,” Paul says, to which Steve counters, “Is there an offer? Where are we? Give me something substantial to work with, and we’ll see what we can do.”

In his confessional, Steve quips that he’s frustrated with all their demands. "Guess what? I’ve got a list, too — a list of clients driving me crazy,” he jokes.

Million Dollar Listing New York airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!