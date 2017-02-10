Jess, is that you? Milo Ventimiglia is giving Us major Gilmore Girls vibes after shaving off his This Is Us facial hair.

The actor, 39, who plays patriarch Jack Pearson on the hit NBC drama, got rid of his character's signature mustache and goatee on Wednesday, February 8, and debuted a clean-shaven face via Twitter on Thursday.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

"Thank you 1996 hair and goatee," Ventimiglia wrote alongside a photo of himself, pre-shave, in what appears to be a makeup chair. "Thank you for your service. See you next season!! #ThisIsJacksFacialHair"



His next Twitter pic showed him post-shave, sitting in an old car with the window rolled down. "Jack way back when. #ThisIsUs," he captioned the snap.



Producer Ken Olin spotlighted the new look on his Twitter feed, too, sharing two videos of Ventimiglia on set. "The last 4 episodes of This Is Us will go places we've never been before," he captioned one of the clips. "Here's a taste."



This Is Us fans have already started speculating what the change might mean for the show, which uses the evolution of Jack's facial hair as an indicator of time. (He has a scruffier look in the 1970s and early '80s, a trim mustache by 1989 and a more sculpted goatee in the 1990s.)



Based on the photos and Ventimiglia's "way back when" caption, many fans assume Jack's clean-shaven look means we'll get to see him as a young man — possibly around the time he first met Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

