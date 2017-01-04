Struggling with going out in public. My 600-lb Life returns with its season premiere on Wednesday, January 4, focusing on a pair of twin sisters who have difficulty motivating themselves to leave the home, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The TLC docuseries' preview clip features Brandi, 587 pounds, and Kandi, 604 pounds, who care for each other but also find themselves enabling each other as they both have trouble making headway in their battles to lose weight.



"The only way we can function is if we help each other get ready and out the door," Kandi tells the camera. "We hardly ever leave the house. And I'm so big, it's getting difficult to fit into my car. It's gotten to the point of being super uncomfortable. I'm worried that I won't be able to drive much longer because I'm scared that I won't be able to fit behind the wheel."



Brandi adds, "But we go out because we have to — we go out to get food. But being out in public at this size, it's hard when people start to stare. I just can't deal with it."

Kandi points out that their fear of getting judged by onlookers causes serious emotional tumult for the siblings: "And the anxiety starts to creep in, and slowly but surely, I start to have a panic attack. I'm to the point that I don't ever want to leave my house."



Watch the tough clip above. My 600-lb Life returns to TLC Wednesday, January 4, at 8 p.m. ET.



