NBC Releases First Look at ‘Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly’

Megyn Kelly’s return to TV is inching closer. NBC dropped the first look at the journalist’s new series, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, on Thursday, May 25 ahead of the program's June 4 premiere.



In the 15-second promo, the TV personality, 46, sits at the NBC anchor desk and walks around set. “Coming June 4, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly. Sharp, strong, journalism and the power of NBC News,” the promo says.



At one point, Kelly sits on a bench and speaks with sportscaster Erin Andrews, who was previously rumored to be one of the show’s first guests. The video concludes with Kelly saying, "We have to tell this story.”

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly is expected to start a limited run this summer, Page Six reports. The news magazine show will return in early 2018 after Sunday Night Football and the Winter Olympics.

Kelly’s NBC debut has been highly anticipated since she announced in January that she was leaving Fox News to join the peacock network. She will also be launching a daytime show Monday through Friday in the 9 a.m. time slot, which is currently part of the Today show. Tamron Hall, who formerly hosted the 9 a.m. hour of the morning show, left the network shortly after Kelly announced her move to NBC.



Kelly addressed her Fox News exit on one of her last episodes of The Kelly File. “I am very grateful to NBC for this opportunity, and I am deeply thankful to Fox News for the wonderful 12 years I have had here,” she said in January. "I have grown up here, and have been given every chance a young reporter could ever ask for."

