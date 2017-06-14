She’s baaack! NeNe Leakes confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday, June 14, that she’s returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta for the upcoming season 10.

“It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback,” Leakes tweeted.

She will appear “in a majority of the season’s episodes,” a production source tells Us Weekly.

The reality star, 49, made a brief return during season 8 after Cynthia Bailey arranged a reunion to reunite with her pal, mending their strained relationship.

Leakes left the series after seven seasons in 2015 and has since made a name for herself off Bravo. Leakes has appeared in The New Normal, The Celebrity Apprentice and Dancing With the Stars season 8, where she was eliminated 5th after competing with pro partner Tony Dovolani. She also made a name for herself during her Broadway debut as Madame in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella in 2014, and in 2015 as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago.

Us Weekly previously confirmed in April that Leakes’ former BFF turned nemesis Kim Zolciak is also set to return to the hit Bravo show for season 10. It’s unclear if Zolciak, who also appears on her own show Don’t Be Tardy, will sign on as a full-time housewife or just make appearances.

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date.

