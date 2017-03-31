Say cheese! April 2017 is a big month for fans of the animated mouse Fievel, as three American Tail movies are among the films and TV series heading to Netflix.



Also available to stream in April are the Diane Keaton comedy Something's Gotta Give (2003), 2016's family-friendly The BFG and the Netflix-exclusive series The Get Down Part II. Check out the full list of selections below, and click here for the March arrivals.

April 1

A Weekend with the Family (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Across the Universe (2007)

An American Tail (1986)

An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)

An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)

Boy Bye (2016)

Born to Be Free (2016)

Cool Runnings (1993)

Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)

Gremlins (1984)

Only for One Night (2016)

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin' (1971)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Schindler's List (1993)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Thunderstruck (2012)

Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)

Trouble With the Curve (2012)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

The Tenth Man (2016)

April 2

The D Train (2015)

April 4

Chewing Gum: Season 2

Louis C.K. 2017

April 6

Disney’s The BFG (2016)

April 7

El Faro de las Orcas

Dawn of the Croods: Season 3

The Get Down: Part 2

Win It All

April 8

Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

April 10

Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)

April 11

Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)

April 12

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)

April 14

Chelsea: Season 2

El Elegido (2017)

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return

Sandy Wexler

April 15

Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Slam

April 18

Lucas Brothers: On Drugs

April 19

A Plastic Ocean

April 21

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1

Girlboss: Season 1

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1

Sand Castle

Tales by Light: Season 2

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4

The Prestige (2006)

Tramps

April 22

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1–3 (2016)

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

April 23

Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)

Phantom (2013)

April 24

Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)

April 25

Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)

The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared

Vir Das: Abroad Understanding

April 26

Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)

Trust (2010)

April 27

Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1

April 28

A Murder in the Park (2014)

Casting JonBenet

Dear White People: Season 1

Rodney King

Small Crimes

April 30

Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)

