Say cheese! April 2017 is a big month for fans of the animated mouse Fievel, as three American Tail movies are among the films and TV series heading to Netflix.
Also available to stream in April are the Diane Keaton comedy Something's Gotta Give (2003), 2016's family-friendly The BFG and the Netflix-exclusive series The Get Down Part II. Check out the full list of selections below, and click here for the March arrivals.
April 1
A Weekend with the Family (2016)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Across the Universe (2007)
An American Tail (1986)
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)
Boy Bye (2016)
Born to Be Free (2016)
Cool Runnings (1993)
Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)
Gremlins (1984)
Only for One Night (2016)
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin' (1971)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Schindler's List (1993)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Thunderstruck (2012)
Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)
Trouble With the Curve (2012)
Tropic Thunder (2008)
The Tenth Man (2016)
April 2
The D Train (2015)
April 4
Chewing Gum: Season 2
Louis C.K. 2017
April 6
Disney’s The BFG (2016)
April 7
El Faro de las Orcas
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3
The Get Down: Part 2
Win It All
April 8
Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)
April 10
Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)
April 11
Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)
April 12
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)
April 14
Chelsea: Season 2
El Elegido (2017)
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return
Sandy Wexler
April 15
Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
Slam
April 18
Lucas Brothers: On Drugs
April 19
A Plastic Ocean
April 21
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1
Girlboss: Season 1
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1
Sand Castle
Tales by Light: Season 2
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4
The Prestige (2006)
Tramps
April 22
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1–3 (2016)
The Secret Life of Pets (2016)
April 23
Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)
Phantom (2013)
April 24
Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)
April 25
Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding
April 26
Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)
Trust (2010)
April 27
Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1
April 28
A Murder in the Park (2014)
Casting JonBenet
Dear White People: Season 1
Rodney King
Small Crimes
April 30
Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)
