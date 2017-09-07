Showtime! As he’s gearing up for his stint on Dancing With the Stars, Nick Lachey spoke to Us Weekly to dish on how he’s preparing for the role.

The ‘90s pop-star revealed that he and pro-partner Peta Murgatroyd may perform a dance number to a song from Lachey’s hit band, 98 Degrees! “You gotta pull out every weapon you have. The 98 Degrees weapon might rear its ugly head,” the “What’s Left of Me” songster, 43, told Us at Planet Hollywood in New York City on Wednesday, September 6. “I can’t believe a 98 Degrees song hasn’t been on the show already.”

The former boy band lead singer also explained that his experience in the spotlight has somewhat helped him prep for the gig. “I mean, I think performing experience definitely helps when you’re trying to play a crowd. But at the end of the day, we didn’t really do much dancing to be honest with you. I don’t feel like I really have any leg up there. I’m coming into this eyes wide open,” he said. “I’m going to work my ass off. I got a great teacher and we’re just gonna go for it and see where it takes us. Obviously, we all wanna win. Coming into any competition, I want to win.”

Lacey also opened up about his competitive nature. “At the same time, I think the competition is really within yourself,” he continued. “You don’t ever want to look back and think, ‘I didn’t give it everything I could have given it.’ If i look back no matter what the result being if I get a MirrorBall Trophy or we don’t, if I can look back and say I worked my ass off, I gave it everything I had, what else can you do? The results will be what the results will be.”

The Charmed alum’s wife, Vanessa Lachey, will also be competing on the talent show, partnering up with Murgatroyd’s hubby, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. “I think the best case scenario is we all make it to the final and then the gloves come off and we get serious,” Lachey said of his plans to go head-to-head against Vanessa, 36. “Up until then, what’s wrong with supporting each other? This is a tough road. It’s a long road. It’s a hard road. I’m going to take all the support I can get. It’s nice to come home and know that your wife is going through the same kind of day you have and can relate to the challenges that you’re dealing with.”

In agreement, series veteran Murgatroyd, 31, told Us, “I think it’s almost beneficial in a way because Maks and I are in the kitchen together and creating the moves for Nick and he as my best interest at heart and I do for him. I think we just help each other a lot — all four of us.”

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC on Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

