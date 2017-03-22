One famous Dancing With the Stars fan does not want Nick Viall to have a long and prosperous run on the ballroom series. As the ABC competition show's season 24 premiere aired on Monday, March 20, William Shatner took to Twitter to fire off numerous messages criticizing the Bachelor star, leading Viall to respond the next day.



Viall, a two-time Bachelorette runner-up before getting engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi during last week's Bachelor season 21 finale, made his DWTS debut on March 20, performing a cha-cha with partner Peta Murgatroyd that earned the pair a score of 24 out of 40 from the judges. Viall told Us Weekly exclusively after the show that Grimaldi is "very supportive" throughout the journey.

However, one person who clearly did not text in any votes for Viall is Star Trek alum Shatner. Before the DWTS episode had begun airing, the actor had already made his displeasure for Viall known by tweeting, "My goal for #DWTS is to knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP. Who is with me?" He then added, "Whoever your favorite is - just not Nick- make the 10 phone calls for them."

But Shatner, 85, was by no means done criticizing the former Bachelor. "How do we get #BachelorNation to not vote for Nick?" he tweeted. When a fan tweeted that Viall should win so that he doesn't return on future seasons — which is a reference to the four Bachelor franchise shows he has appeared on — Shatner replied, "No! He needs to go next week."

As the show aired, Shatner kept up his campaign to eliminate Viall. "Keep voting #DWTS Don't vote 4 Nick #BachelorNation," he wrote. When one fan asked why Shatner dislikes Viall, the T.J. Hooker star responded, "He lives up to the homonym of his last name." Another fan was confused by the ire for Viall, and Shatner wrote, "Watch Andi's Bachelorette Season where he started this Viall journey." And when a different Twitter user argued that the reality star deserves another chance, Shatner was quick to disagree: "Leopards don't change their spots. Don't be surprised if he shows up again on paradise. I won't be."

Viall finally weighed in on March 21, responding to Shatner tweeting at a DWTS viewer to vote for "anyone but Nick." Viall's simple reply was a sad-face emoji.

A smattering of Shatner's many, many tweets about Viall can be seen below, along with the Bachelor star's response.

My goal for #DWTS is to knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP. Who is with me? 👍🏻😏 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 20, 2017

Whoever your favorite is - just not Nick- make the 10 phone calls for them. https://t.co/4OKy55HF7T — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 20, 2017

How do we get #BachelorNation to not vote for Nick? 🤔 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 20, 2017

No! He needs to go next week https://t.co/cMHjjcSDyK — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 20, 2017

Well then get them to call or go online to vote against him! https://t.co/i7IcOICr0w — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 20, 2017

He lives up to the homonym of his last name. https://t.co/aD0CM2peAn — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

Are you all still not voting for Nick? #dwts #BachelorNation ? — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

Watch Andi's Bachelorette Season where he started this Viall journey.🙄 https://t.co/kUTsPcT44n — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

Leopards don't change their spots. Don't be surprised if he shows up again on paradise. I won't be. https://t.co/jqD1cQG423 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

Anyone but Nick. Everyone else needs votes https://t.co/RubctS3Vgl — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

Anyone but Nick https://t.co/eN4OyEJ3cB — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

Just a reminder that you can still vote for #DWTS online https://t.co/oNuVZPA3BZ Anyone but Nick. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

So let me get this straight, saying vote for anyone but Nick is bullying but saying vote for ______ is OK? Sorry my tweeter but you're wrong https://t.co/LD7NXXTS7I — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

BTW as an early birthday present 🎁 #dontvoteNick https://t.co/oNuVZPA3BZ Yes, I'm awful-ly determined!😘🤣 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

Anyone but the vile one. 😉 https://t.co/87LHsHKtSx — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

@PetaMurgatroyd Peta, you know I love you. 💕 Congratulations on becoming a mommy. Just can't cheer you on this season. Love to Maks & Shia. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

Tell Us: Is Shatner wrong to be so critical of Viall?

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

