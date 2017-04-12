For richer, for poorer; in sickness and in health; in front of reality TV cameras or not. Nick Viall spoke with Mario Lopez during Extra's Facebook Live segment on Tuesday, April 11, and the former Bachelor revealed whether he and fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi are hoping that their wedding will air on TV.

Viall, who is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars season 24, told Lopez that he can't imagine taking part in another reality TV series that focuses on his love life. When Lopez asked whether the Bachelor season 21 couple would have a televised wedding, Viall replied, "There's always a possibility. The thing about the wedding shows is that there's a lot of Bachelor engaged couples — they don't always do weddings."

Phillippe Bosse/ABC via Getty Images

The two-time Bachelorette runner-up continued, "Vanessa and I are just focused on our relationship — when we decide it's time for us to take that next step, we're just going to plan a wedding, and if the show wants us, great, and if not … We're not really focused on whether it's going to be televised or not."

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

