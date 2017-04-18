Nick Viall impressed the judges — and we ain't fibbing. The season 21 Bachelor star performed a jazz number as Pinocchio for Disney night on Monday, April 17, and Twitter users had a lot to say about the jaunty routine.



David Livingston/Getty Images

Viall, 36, and dance partner Peta Murgatroyd showed off their fancy footwork to the tune of "I've Got No Strings" from Disney's classic 1940 animated film Pinocchio, with the reality TV star decked out in the puppet character's full attire — complete with a bow tie and cleanly shaven visage.

Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd on 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2017. Eric McCandless/ABC

The judges were clearly pleased by Viall's effort, rewarding him with a score of 34 out of 40, marking his best tally thus far in season 24. Leading the pack was Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei, who performed a paso doble with partner Val Chmerkovskiy and landed a 39 out of 40.

Eric McCandless/ABC

Twitter users had a wide range of comments about Viall's memorable but odd performance, including a fair amount of compliments but also plenty of barbs. Check out a selection of messages below.

Nick Viall doing Pinocchio makes sense, since one is a wooden man boy and the other is a Disney cartoon. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/lFjSKdiANX — Lindsay Denninger (@lindsayraedenn) April 18, 2017

I tried to explain who Pinocchio was to @ebassclinics kids yesterday. To no avail. Should have just showed them @viallnicholas28 on #DWTS — Carly Waddell (@carlywaddell) April 18, 2017

my FAVORITE dance of nick's!! he made the perfect pinocchio too 👏🏽 #DWTS — erica (@lovedwtspros) April 18, 2017

I guess Nick was supposed to be a little stiff. #DWTS — KikilovesDWTS (@kikicinza) April 18, 2017

Nick as Pinocchio...or Stuart from Mad TV? Idk ... #DWTS — RG (@msuselessinfo) April 18, 2017

Thank you to whoever at #dwts is responsible for putting Nick in a Pinocchio outfit. — Bachelor Camel (@WayToFailGuys) April 18, 2017

Is it weird that I watched a whole season of #thebachelor & never thought Nick was cute until his #DWTS #disneynight Pinocchio costume? — Elizabeth Geli (@elizgeli) April 18, 2017

So this is payback for every girl Nick dumped on #thebachelor right? #dwts pic.twitter.com/J0TzA3n4oX — Robyn Ross (@RobynRossTV) April 18, 2017

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!