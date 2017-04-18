TOP 5

Nick Viall Turned Into Pinocchio on 'Dancing With the Stars,' and Twitter Had a Field Day

By Ryan Gajewski
Nick Viall impressed the judges — and we ain't fibbing. The season 21 Bachelor star performed a jazz number as Pinocchio for Disney night on Monday, April 17, and Twitter users had a lot to say about the jaunty routine.

Viall, 36, and dance partner Peta Murgatroyd showed off their fancy footwork to the tune of "I've Got No Strings" from Disney's classic 1940 animated film Pinocchio, with the reality TV star decked out in the puppet character's full attire — complete with a bow tie and cleanly shaven visage.

The judges were clearly pleased by Viall's effort, rewarding him with a score of 34 out of 40, marking his best tally thus far in season 24. Leading the pack was Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei, who performed a paso doble with partner Val Chmerkovskiy and landed a 39 out of 40.

Twitter users had a wide range of comments about Viall's memorable but odd performance, including a fair amount of compliments but also plenty of barbs. Check out a selection of messages below.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. 

