What is happening here?! Nicole Kidman apparently can’t clap. The Lion actress, 49, was caught awkwardly clapping during the 2017 Oscars and the internet can’t get over it. Watch the funny moment in the video above.

The LOL moment was captured during Viola Davis’ emotional acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Fences.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

“Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?!” one person on Twitter wrote, while another added: “SOMEONE PLEASE TEACH NICOLE KIDMAN HOW TO CLAP.”

This isn’t the first time that the Oscar-winning star — who perhaps had heavy rings on her fingers — has been mocked for her style of applauding.

During the 2015 Oscars one viewer tweeted: “Has anyone else noticed Nicole Kidman is clapping like she just got a manicure & doesn't want to mess it up? #Oscars.”

See more of the funniest reactions below:

SOMEONE PLEASE TEACH NICOLE KIDMAN HOW TO CLAP pic.twitter.com/5DQFR3M0VV — #1 Rachel ✨ (@rachel) February 27, 2017

Nicole Kidman can't clap either why is this happening pic.twitter.com/EJbJ6ePrxl — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) February 27, 2017

Who taught Nicole Kidman how to clap? pic.twitter.com/tBFHkm1qVX — UPROXX (@UPROXX) February 27, 2017

Has Nicole Kidman never seen anyone clap before? — Chris Higgins (@ottowamp) February 27, 2017

why does nicole kidman clap with her . palms only — KYLIE (@barelynineteen) February 27, 2017

How/why does Nicole Kidman NOT know how to clap?! #Oscars — Christy Willingham (@ChristyWill) February 27, 2017

Just put down my phone and attempted the Nicole Kidman clap — courtney lambert (@cjlambert) February 27, 2017

Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?! pic.twitter.com/dhzN7Og8xC — Michael Lopriore (@MichaelLopriore) February 27, 2017

