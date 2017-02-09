Karlie Kloss Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage

Someone’s got her girl groups mixed up. Karlie Kloss recently pledged her unwavering devotion to Destiny’s Child and Beyoncé, but mistook TLC’s iconic 1994 hit “Waterfalls” for one of Queen Bey’s tunes with her former bandmates.



The 24-year-old filled out a “Mega Fan Profile” for Love magazine’s latest issue, in which she inadvertently revealed that she could use some brushing up on her knowledge of '90s and early-2000s pop music.

When asked which artist she is the “biggest fan” of, Kloss said her all-time favorite singer is Beyoncé, who the model admires for her “creativity and passion,” among other attributes. Asked when she fell in love with the superstar, 35, the St. Louis native replied, “Destiny’s Child 2003.”



MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images

However, 2003 is the year that Destiny’s Child took a hiatus and Bey stopped the world with her debut solo album, Dangerously in Love. DC (originally comprised of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett) hit the music scene in 1998 with the release of their first single, “No No No” — three years after TLC’s “Waterfalls” hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1995.



These facts were somehow lost on Kloss, who, when asked how Beyoncé has influenced her life, wrote: “She is the soundtrack to my LIFE! C’mon, Waterfalls!?”

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Not long after Kloss’ Love profile made its way online, the Beyhive took to Twitter to sound off on the Klossy founder’s apparent confusion. Take a look at some of their reactions below:



If you're feeling bad today, just remember that Karlie Kloss seems to be under the impression that TLC's "Waterfalls" is a Beyonce song.. pic.twitter.com/uAciEctHyo — Grace N. Bennett (@notoriousgnb) February 8, 2017

If she's such a mega fan...didn't she ever wonder why Beyoncé has NEVER performed her hit song "Waterfalls" live? — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) February 9, 2017

The fact that Karlie Kloss thinks Destiny's Child sang "Waterfalls" has shaken me to the core pic.twitter.com/rhnL9r4RDn — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 8, 2017

Karlie Kloss is a Mega Fan of Beyoncé but thinks Destinys Child sings ‘Waterfalls’ ? K. pic.twitter.com/StdwooD2C6 — no ordinary love. (@__glitterDICK) February 8, 2017

Karlie Kloss saying that "Waterfalls" is a Destiny's Child song makes me want to never leave my bed again #RIPLeftEye — Kathleen McCarthy (@kathlol) February 8, 2017

karlie kloss wrote she's a #1 fangirl of #Beyonce and thought Waterfalls was sung by Beyonce. OMG. #karliekloss #beyhive — shopaholicxoxo (@shopaholic_xoxo) February 8, 2017

Ummm which "Waterfalls" does Karlie Kloss think Beyonce sang pic.twitter.com/xtimbURkcO — Alanna Bennett (@AlannaBennett) February 8, 2017

Can't believe karlie kloss thought Beyoncé/Destiny's Child sang Waterfalls 💀 — Alyssa A (@knackrdconvrse) February 9, 2017





