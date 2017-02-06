Lady Gaga's Super Bowl LI halftime show was flawless ... well, almost. One of the pop superstar's backup dancers tripped and fell on stage on Sunday, February 5, and the brief snafu almost went unnoticed. Watch the video above!

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

As Gaga, 30, transitioned from "Poker Face" to "Born This Way" during her 13-minute set, she stood in the center of the stage at Houston's NRG Stadium while a team of dancers ran in circles around her. In one split-second moment, a male dancer tripped over his own feet and tumbled to the ground.



Luckily, the dancer was ever the professional and managed to narrowly avoid a domino effect. He quickly stood back up and continued the choreography as if the mishap never happened.

Gaga kicked off her physically demanding halftime show on the roof of the football stadium as she sang "God Bless America" and "This Land Is Your Land" while surrounded by hundreds of patriotic drones. Held by suspension cables, she jumped down to the main stage and began a medley of hit singles including "Poker Face," "Bad Romance" and "Just Dance," all while showing off her pristine live vocals. At the end of the set, she dropped her microphone, caught a football and jumped off the stage.

The six-time Grammy winner, who previously stated that performing the Super Bowl halftime show was one of her lifelong dreams, managed to keep her emotions in check during the spectacle, but was "very emotional" and "crying" afterwards, Billboard reported. "[She] dove right into her sister [Natali Germanotta]'s arms," a source told the magazine.

The morning after, Gaga asked her Little Monsters on Twitter: "What did you guys think of the #PepsiHalftime show? I love performing for you."

