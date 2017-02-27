Awards shows always feature tears, laughs, trophies and a hot actor in a tight tux. But, in the end, the true stars are, yes, the memes!

From Nicole Kidman's awkward applause to Gary from Chicago's breakout appearance, here are the best — and most cringeworthy — reactions from the Sunday, February 26, Oscars.

Jessica Biel is an Oscar!

No, Justin Timberlake didn't nab the award for Best Original Song, but the performer, who opened the show, still brought home a trophy: wife Jessica Biel. Clad in a beautiful, metallic KaufmanFranco dress and a Tiffany & Co. necklace, the actress resembled an actual Oscar statue while walking the red carpet. "I want to thank everyone from the parts department to the folks on the assembly line for putting this package together. ‪#Oscars‬," the 34-year-old tweeted earlier in the evening. She wasn't the only stunner draped in gold. Dakota Johnson, in Gucci, and Robin Roberts, in Badgley Mischka, also donned gilded gowns.

y does everyone look like an #Oscars statue tho pic.twitter.com/qEbDNlx2UE — Katie Corvino (@kTc0rvin0) February 27, 2017

So CeeLo Green dressed as a Grammy and Jessica Biel has dressed as an Oscar this year.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/bWxfqqQ0w6 — Melvin (@MTKigz) February 27, 2017

Jessica Biel - "who needs an Oscar when you can just dress as one" #Oscars pic.twitter.com/mbvMpWWJj6 — NΛDIΛ.H.DΛNGΛ (@NadiaHDanga) February 27, 2017

Jessica Biel went dresssed as the Oscar she isn't nominated for. pic.twitter.com/SiOKkGIMak — petty wentz (@NYDoorman) February 27, 2017

Everyone is dressed like an Oscar, and Emma Stone wins pic.twitter.com/uyeOxoRMe1 — Christine Birkner (@ChristineBirkne) February 27, 2017

Gary from Chicago is a fan favorite

Host Jimmy Kimmel found a random group of tourists off a tour bus and brought them in the middle of the telecast to the Dolby Theatre. And, an unlikely hero shot to fame: Gary from Chicago. With a cell phone in hand, the surprised mortal mingled with Denzel Washington and Mahershala Ali and likely surpassed debate star Ken Bone as the Internet's favorite normal human.

Jimmy Kimmel: "I feel like you're ignoring all the white celebrities"



Gary from Chicago : "Yes, I am"



😭 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cIEEvCzjpT — alex medina (@mrmedina) February 27, 2017

Gary up there in a hoodie and basketball shorts. Legend. — Boo Radley (@ClauGasol) February 27, 2017

We all wish we were Gary, tbh #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SihCFd8EqD — Aaron Dodson (@aardodson) February 27, 2017

Jackie Chan causes panda-monium

Rather than bring a human plus-one, the honorary Oscar winner brought two stuffed pandas, each wearing glittery boots, as his dates. The bold move was in support of animals. "I'm the ambassador of [the] panda," Chan explained on the carpet. "After earthquake, they get hurt and I raise them. I have two pandas in China, my own. They go wherever I go."

i relate to jackie chan's oscar date situation on a spiritual level pic.twitter.com/LkdTU008bS — keely flaherty (@flahertykeely) February 26, 2017

Jackie Chan hasn't been this cool since Rush Hour 3 #ERedCarpet #Oscars A post shared by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dev Patel brought his mom



Sorry cuddly pandas, you've been outshined by Dev Patel's mom, Anita. The Best Supporting Actor nominee arrived to the awards with his No. 1 fan, who couldn't help but gush over her son. "It's a dream to go to the Oscars with your son the actor," Mrs. Patel said of her 26-year-old. "We thought it might happen for him one day but not this soon. … He's a winner just to get that nomination."





If I ever go to the Oscars I am ALSO bringing Dev Patel's mother — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 27, 2017

Dev Patel and his mom are holding hands oh my god 😩🤗😍 pic.twitter.com/dmRhJQu6Ok — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) February 27, 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Meryl Streep is "overrated"

Nothing new here. During Kimmel's opening monologue, he asked Streep to stand and take a bow to celebrate her 20th Oscar (NBD) nomination. Referencing President Trump's recent tweets in which he called Streep, the star with the most Oscar nominations, overrated, Kimmel jokingly described the legend as "uninspiring." Naturally, his quips led to what he dubbed a "totally undeserved" standing ovation from the crowd.





i love how Meryl Streep being overrated turned into a joke. imagine being that talented that everyone laughs when you're called overrated. — reggie (@1942bs) February 27, 2017

We live in a time where applauding for Meryl Streep is a way to subtly say fuck you to the President of the United States. #Oscars — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) February 27, 2017

be the Meryl you wish to see in the world 🙌 #oscars pic.twitter.com/z0XSnNrjLp — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) February 27, 2017

fun fact: every oscar winner has to kneel before meryl streep and kiss each of her big toes before accepting their statue — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) February 27, 2017

"The Academy Award Winning Movie, Suicide Squad"

…And just like that, this summer's comic book flub — which nabbed the trophy for Best Makeup and Hairstyling — has the same amount of Oscars as Leonardo DiCaprio.

If Suicide Squad can win an Oscar then maybe you can finally go on that run that you've been talking about for 2 months. #Oscars — Daniel David Stewart (@DanieStew) February 27, 2017

SUICIDE SQUAD. The #Oscars will never be able to makeup for this. — Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) February 27, 2017

#Oscars wins:



Shawshank Redemption: 0

Psycho: 0

12 Angry Men: 0

Taxi Driver: 0

It's a Wonderful Life: 0

The Shining: 0



Suicide Squad: 1 — Brian J. Manzullo (@BrianManzullo) February 27, 2017

honestly Suicide Squad was the film that launched 1,000 awful pigtail-based Halloween costumes — LW (@lindseyweber) February 27, 2017

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman can't clap

But she does have other talents. (Exhibit A: She was nominated for Best Supporting actress.) During the nearly four-hour roadcast, cameras caught Kidman awkwardly applauding her peers. At least, that's what viewers assume she was trying to do.





Nicole Kidman can't clap either why is this happening pic.twitter.com/EJbJ6ePrxl — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) February 27, 2017

Nicole Kidman learned to clap from an otter at Sea World. — tad friend (@tadfriend) February 27, 2017

Very sad to learn that no one ever taught Nicole Kidman how to clap. Amazing she's made it this far. — AJ (@andyjglagman) February 27, 2017

La La Land wins … then loses

Eek. Presenter Faye Dunaway accidentally announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner. But after the cast began making its acceptance speech, co-presenter Warren Beatty returned to the stage to admit there was a mistake: Moonlight actually nabbed the coveted title. (Don't worry Dunaway, Steve Harvey can relate.)

Moonlight should pull a Cady Heron and rip off one of the Oscar arms and throw it to La La Land #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1OImzNrfds — Betches (@betchesluvthis) February 27, 2017

not only did Moonlight win, but we got to watch La La Land actually have it taken out of their hands what a time to be alive — hilary duff fan (@FranziaMom) February 27, 2017

congratulations to president hillary clinton — nate lee (@nately) February 27, 2017

IF ANYONE FROM THE IN MEMORIUM IS STILL ALIVE PLEASE LET US KNOW — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 27, 2017

La La Land should have campaigned more in Wisconsin — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) February 27, 2017

Have your people call our people - we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

You know what the problem is -- millions of Academy members voted illegally. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 27, 2017

Ryan Gosling is wearing Gucci and the Arthur fist meme. So trendy. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DD0kwL8HfF — Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) February 27, 2017

Is it just me or did you all catch the subtle genius of @halleberry paying tribute to style icon @RheaPerlman pic.twitter.com/Ig1o1TyaX6 — Robert Verdi (@RobertVerdi) February 27, 2017

MICKEY MOUSE CLUB REUNION IN FIRST 30 SECONDS OF OSCARS. There, wrote your most important headline for you. — Carina MacKenzie (@cadlymack) February 27, 2017

When I'm drunk and walking down the street #Oscars pic.twitter.com/PzTTBt8KW8 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 27, 2017

Lioooon. A post shared by Jessica Anteby (@beigecardigan) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

Best moment of the #Oscars already happened. @Renner4Real getting a high-five from his little girl in the car! Loved this. #dadlife pic.twitter.com/1Wacy8eQhY — Bart Scott (@BartAScott) February 27, 2017

Fun fact Ryan Gosling's shirt is made from a pair of ruffled underwear I wore as a child pic.twitter.com/iwd9UK9HHR — Ariana Bacle (@iambacle) February 27, 2017

Someone is going to have to tell #ChrissyTeigen who won Best Actress because she's knocked out AF. #Oscars A post shared by Anthony Leroy Fuller (@lyman_zerga) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:07pm PST

‬ ‪ ‬

