Awards shows always feature tears, laughs, trophies and a hot actor in a tight tux. But, in the end, the true stars are, yes, the memes!

From Nicole Kidman's awkward applause to Gary from Chicago's breakout appearance, here are the best — and most cringeworthy — reactions from the Sunday, February 26, Oscars.

Jessica Biel is an Oscar!

No, Justin Timberlake didn't nab the award for Best Original Song, but the performer, who opened the show, still brought home a trophy: wife Jessica Biel. Clad in a beautiful, metallic KaufmanFranco dress and a Tiffany & Co. necklace, the actress resembled an actual Oscar statue while walking the red carpet. "I want to thank everyone from the parts department to the folks on the assembly line for putting this package together. ‪#Oscars‬," the 34-year-old tweeted earlier in the evening. She wasn't the only stunner draped in gold. Dakota Johnson, in Gucci, and Robin Roberts, in Badgley Mischka, also donned gilded gowns.

Gary from Chicago is a fan favorite

Host Jimmy Kimmel found a random group of tourists off a tour bus and brought them in the middle of the telecast to the Dolby Theatre. And, an unlikely hero shot to fame: Gary from Chicago. With a cell phone in hand, the surprised mortal mingled with Denzel Washington and Mahershala Ali and likely surpassed debate star Ken Bone as the Internet's favorite normal human.

Jackie Chan causes panda-monium

Rather than bring a human plus-one, the honorary Oscar winner brought two stuffed pandas, each wearing glittery boots, as his dates. The bold move was in support of animals. "I'm the ambassador of [the] panda," Chan explained on the carpet. "After earthquake, they get hurt and I raise them. I have two pandas in China, my own. They go wherever I go."

Jackie Chan hasn't been this cool since Rush Hour 3 #ERedCarpet #Oscars

Dev Patel brought his mom

Sorry cuddly pandas, you've been outshined by Dev Patel's mom, Anita. The Best Supporting Actor nominee arrived to the awards with his No. 1 fan, who couldn't help but gush over her son. "It's a dream to go to the Oscars with your son the actor," Mrs. Patel said of her 26-year-old. "We thought it might happen for him one day but not this soon. … He's a winner just to get that nomination."


Meryl Streep is "overrated"

Nothing new here. During Kimmel's opening monologue, he asked Streep to stand and take a bow to celebrate her 20th Oscar (NBD) nomination. Referencing President Trump's recent tweets in which he called Streep, the star with the most Oscar nominations, overrated, Kimmel jokingly described the legend as "uninspiring." Naturally, his quips led to what he dubbed a "totally undeserved" standing ovation from the crowd.


"The Academy Award Winning Movie, Suicide Squad"

…And just like that, this summer's comic book flub — which nabbed the trophy for Best Makeup and Hairstyling — has the same amount of Oscars as Leonardo DiCaprio. 


Nicole Kidman can't clap

But she does have other talents. (Exhibit A: She was nominated for Best Supporting actress.) During the nearly four-hour roadcast, cameras caught Kidman awkwardly applauding her peers. At least, that's what viewers assume she was trying to do.


La La Land wins … then loses

Eek. Presenter Faye Dunaway accidentally announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner. But after the cast began making its acceptance speech, co-presenter Warren Beatty  returned to the stage to admit there was a mistake: Moonlight actually nabbed the coveted title. (Don't worry Dunaway, Steve Harvey can relate.) 

Lioooon.

Someone is going to have to tell #ChrissyTeigen who won Best Actress because she's knocked out AF. #Oscars

