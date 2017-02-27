The best $25 they ever spent! Jimmy Kimmel surprised a group of Hollywood tour bus riders during the 2017 Oscars on Sunday, February 26. Watch the video above and follow Us Weekly’s live blog here.

The late-night host, 49, hired a tour guide to bring the unsuspecting group of tourists into the Dolby Theatre during the live show. The tourists thought they were going to an exhibit, but instead were led out into the audience, where they got to rub shoulders with some of the biggest A-listers in Hollywood.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Kimmel introduced the stunned crew to several stars in the front row, including Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Octavia Spencer and Ryan Gosling.



“This is Ryan Gosling. He's very handsome. Don't look into his eyes,” Kimmel warned. “We have Emma Stone and her brother, Spencer. Emma brought her brother.”



MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Gosling, 36, shook hands with the fans, but it was Denzel Washington that stole the show after one woman said he was her favorite actor. The Fences actor, 62, hopped up from his seat and pretended to officiate a wedding for a newly engaged couple. “I now pronounce you husband and wife. Kiss the bride,” Washington said.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Kimmel chimed in: “He's Denzel, so it's legal. There's Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. Jen, do you have a wedding gift for them? Maybe you can give them something from your purse. Justin, you give them something, too, will you? How about the sunglasses, Jen? You don't need those, it's dark.” Aniston gave the sunglasses to the woman, who put them on.

The tour bus customers snapped photos as they followed behind Kimmel. They then passed Jeff Bridges, Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali, Casey Affleck and Jason Bateman. “Hey, we got a traffic jam back there. Come on! Next stop is Jason Bateman’s house, OK?” Kimmel asked. “Jason, is the code still 1987?”

The audience got a kick out of the skit, and so did viewers at home. “Um, I'm seeing my friend Yulree Chun on the Oscars RIGHT NOW,” one person tweeted about their friend who was on the tour double-decker bus. “Her Instagram is about to be really dope. #Oscars.”

