Yikes. The Oscars website mistakenly listed Amy Adams and Tom Hanks as nominees on Tuesday, January 24.

The error was under the Best Actress and Best Actor categories. "Amy Adams, Arrival" briefly replaced "Ruth Negga, Loving," while Hanks' name was added for his role in Sully.

ABC quickly corrected the flub and released an apology about the matter. "This morning, in an attempt to release breaking news as announced, ABC Digital briefly posted inaccurate nomination information on the Oscar.com website," the statement reads. "The nominees announced by the Academy on Twitter were accurate. ABC quickly identified and corrected the errors. We apologize to the Academy, press and fans for any confusion."

Adams, 42, and Hanks, 60, were likely contenders for the 89th Academy Awards. Adams' sci-fi drama was nominated in eight categories, including Best Picture. Sully was nominated for Best Sound Editing.

Although they were snubbed, the actors have been recognized before. The Justice League actress was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Junebug (2006), Doubt (2009), The Fighter (2011) and The Master (2013). In 2014, she snagged a nod for Best Leading Actress for her work in American Hustle but lost to Blue Jasmine's Cate Blanchett. Hanks has been nominated a total of five times and won Best Actor two consecutive years in a row for Philadelphia (1994) and 1995's Forrest Gump.



