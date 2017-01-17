The Busbys are coming back! OutDaughtered, which focuses on Danielle and Adam Busby — parents to six children, including the nation's only set of all-female quintuplets — has been picked up by TLC for a third season, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The unscripted series is currently airing its second season, and last week's episode was the highest-rated and most-watched installment of the show yet. Season 3 is set to launch later this year.

The series highlights the ups and downs in the lives of Danielle and Adam as they wrangle their 21-month-old quints: Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige and Parker Kate. The tykes were born at 28 weeks in April 2015 in Houston. Danielle and Adam are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Blayke.

This season has featured the parents dealing with Hazel's health issues, as she successfully underwent eye surgery but then was the last of the siblings to start walking and has also not been as sociable as her sisters.

Other memorable moments from the season have included the quints wreaking havoc on a hotel room and even tearing up the Bible, multiple girls starting to vomit during a car ride, and Blayke and cousin Bronson causing a scene and throwing food in a grocery store.

The show's Tuesday, January 17, episode centers on the family heading to New York City for their appearance on Good Morning America. But all is not smooth sailing in the Big Apple, as the little ones throw tantrums on a ferry to the Statue of Liberty.

OutDaughtered airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



