Thankful for the quieter moments. The kids find a way to make grocery shopping fun for themselves, although not as enjoyable for their parents, on OutDaughtered's Tuesday, January 10, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Danielle and Adam Busby buying provisions for their Thanksgiving dinner, while joined by Danielle's sister Lili and her son, Bronson. Danielle and Adam are parents of six children, including the nation's only set of all-female quintuplets, plus 5-year-old Blayke.



"When Bronson and Blayke get together, it can be a recipe for trouble," Adam admits to the camera.



Danielle seems to disagree, telling him, "The shopping thing is going pretty smoothly." But an incredulous Adam replies, "Are we even in the same place?" He adds that the cousins can even "be a bigger handful than the quints."



When Lili and Danielle take over for Adam at keeping an eye on Blayke and Bronson in the store, chaos ensues, with the two youngsters tossing food on the floor and Bronson proceeding to sprint away, with his mom hot on his heels.



"I just hope this isn't a preview of what Thanksgiving's going to be like," a weary Adam tells the camera.

Last week's episode similarly showed the parents in over their heads as the quints caused destruction in their hotel room, including ripping up pages of the Bible. As Adam said of the getaway, "If the first thing they do when we get to our hotel room is start ripping up the Bible, we're gonna have problems the rest of the weekend."

Watch the clip above. OutDaughtered airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

