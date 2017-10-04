Pauley Perrette is leaving NCIS after 15 seasons. The actress made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday, October 4.

Michael Yarish/CBS

"So it is true that I am leaving NCIS… There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!)," the 48-year-old wrote.

Kevin Lynch/CBS

"It was a decision made last year," she continued. "I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration. I love her as much as you do."

Perrette has played Abby Sciuto since 2003. In 2016, she signed a new contract for seasons 14 and 15.

The CBS crime series also stars Mark Harmon, David McCallum, Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen.



