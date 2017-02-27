Cutest presents ever? Ryan Seacrest surprised Pharrell Williams with an adorable basket of knitted rockets for his newborn triplets on the Oscars red carpet in Hollywood on Sunday, February 26. Watch the video above and stay tuned to Us Weekly’s Oscars live blog here.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The gift was a sweet nod to Williams’ film, Hidden Figures, which is nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Williams, 43, is a music producer on the NASA biographical drama.

“They're little rockets for the babies. Sheila Ortiz made these, hand made, rushed them to you. I know you can't take them in, but we'll take care of them,” Seacrest, 42, said. “We'll send these to you.”

Williams was taken back by the gesture. “This is the coolest thing I've ever been given on the carpet before,” he replied. “That was amazing. Thank you.”

Last month, Us Weekly confirmed that Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, welcomed triplets. "The family is happy and healthy!" his rep told Us in a statement at the time. The couple have yet to release details on the babies’ sex or names and Williams continued to stay mum on Sunday night. (Williams had previously confirmed that he and Lasichanh were expecting, but didn't reveal that it was triplets.)



Williams and the model tied the knot in October 2013 after five years of dating. They are already parents of (how fitting!) son Rocket, 8.

