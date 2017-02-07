Pink took no issue with Lady Gaga's epic Super Bowl performance. In fact, she thought it was "f--kin' perfect." The mom of two responded to claims on social media that the "Million Reasons" singer copied her flying act during the 13-minute set in an Instagram post Monday, February 6. (Watch highlights from Gaga's performance in the video above!)

"For the record: Let's squash this before it even has a chance to be a thing… Lady Gaga killed it yesterday," Pink, 37, wrote. "Her voice was powerful and beautiful, her outfits were on point, choreography stellar, her heart was in it and she sang about love and inclusiveness, all in front of millions and millions of people."

On Sunday, Gaga, 30, twirled and flipped while suspended in the air on a wire during her halftime show. Pink often shows off her acrobatic skills in concert too, previously flying high at the Grammy Awards in February 2010. (It was later revealed that Gaga's leap off the roof was prerecorded.)



The "Try" songstress, however, couldn't care less about the comparisons. "Let's celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place," Pink continued on Monday. "Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn't! Cirque and Peter Pan been in the air for years! Now can we get back to the real controversy? The one where our so called leader [President Donald Trump] is stripping our humanity away minute by minute …"

