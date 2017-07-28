James “Ghost” St. Patrick is ready for a clean slate with his wife Tasha (Naturi Naughton) on the Sunday, July 30, episode of Power. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, Ghost (Omari Hardwick) plans for his future after he’s finally released from prison.

In the clip, Ghost looks like his old self again and is back home in his penthouse apartment with his wife, Tasha. After having an affair with his first love Angela Valdes (Lela Loren) that led to his arrest, Jamie is ready to do right by his wife and his family and have life go back to how it used to be before his ill-fated encounter with his old flame.

“I was thinking that we could start over. Put the past in the past, you know?” Ghost asks in the preview.

When Tasha says she is unsure if that will work, Ghost assures her that he regrets ever getting involved with Angela in the first place, and promises her that things between them are over for good.

“I wish Angela never came to the club that night. Can’t change what happened, though,” he adds.

In last week's episode, Angela took the stand and put her career as an Assistant United States Attorney on the line in order to get Ghost out of jail – where he was facing the death penalty for the death of FBI agent Greg Knox's murder.

Tasha tells Ghost that she knows Angie took that risk out of love, which means that there is a high chance that something romantic is still between them.

For more, watch the video above!

Power airs Sundays on Starz at 9 p.m. E.T.

