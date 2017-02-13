Fingers crossed! Beyoncé still plans on performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival during her pregnancy, Us Weekly confirms.

She's "currently in rehearsals for Coachella," a source tells Us.

Last month, Beyoncé, 35, was announced as a headliner with Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar. On February 1, she revealed that she and her husband, Jay Z, were expecting twins.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Queen Bey performed for the first time since the baby news at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in L.A. on Sunday. The stunning set blew viewers away, but also left fans wondering if she will cancel her two Coachella dates in Indio, California.



"She is planning on doing it as of now," a second source tells Us, "but could also back out as we get closer." A third adds that Jay Z and DJ Khaled might take over for her after the two nights.

According to TMZ, Beyoncé could still make money if she cancels. An insurance policy for entertainers ensures that a company will pay the fee of a star for "incapacity."

Beyoncé previously made a surprise appearance at Coachella in 2014 when she joined sister Solange Knowles on stage to dance.

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Beyoncé and the rapper, 47, "had given up" before finding out that they were expecting twins. She was "frustrated" after unsuccessful in vitro treatments, a source told Us. "They were looking into surrogates and adoption."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, are already parents of daughter Blue Ivy, 5.



