They've survived a lot — but can they survive this? A new trailer for the final 10 episodes of Freeform's Pretty Little Liars shows Ali, Aria, Hanna, Emily, Spencer and Mona dealing with their most dangerous foe yet: the mysterious A.D.



"We swim around in this fishbowl like we're in control. We are not," Mona (Janel Parrish) says ominously, over footage of Ali (Sasha Pieterse) and Emily (Shay Mitchell) running down a hallway. "There's always been somebody watching, manipulating."



Subsequent snippets show Hanna (Ashley Benson) freaking out to Aria (Lucy Hale). "This wrecked my life!" she screams. When Aria tries to tell her it's going to be OK, Hanna says what we're all thinking: "No, it's not."

"We're out of our league," one of the girls concedes. "All of us."



PLL's season 7B picks up where last August's summer finale left off — and as creator I. Marlene King told reporters, no one is safe.

"'A' is an equal opportunity killer," King teased. "So everybody is always subject to their demise, and it's possible we'll see them in flashbacks."

The first of the final 10 episodes of the series premieres on April 18 on Freeform.



