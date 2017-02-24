On to the next! Rachel Lindsay opened up about her split from Nick Viall during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, February 24. Watch the video above!

"He let me go. I was shocked," the 31-year-old told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I really thought that Nick and I had a really strong connection. I was pretty heartbroken when it happened but I've moved on since then."

Us Weekly confirmed on Valentine's Day that Lindsay was going to be the next Bachelorette. She and Viall, 35, split three months ago, but she is currently still one of his final four remaining ladies on The Bachelor.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"I really had a connection with Nick and I was shocked," she added to DeGeneres, 59. "I was sort of skeptical that it would happen that fast but it did. And it didn't work out, I guess he was looking for something else. His loss."

When asked if she knows who Viall chose, Lindsay replied: "Maybe." Viall will go on to choose between Corinne Olympios, Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates.

Lindsay returned to her job at Cooper & Scully in Dallas after saying goodbye to Viall. "I just finished a trial a couple of weeks ago," the attorney said on Friday.

Up next, Lindsay will begin filming season 13 of The Bachelorette next month. She hopes to find her husband and start a family. "I really don't have a physical type except for a great smile. I'm a sucker for a great smile, who isn't? I'm looking for a guy who can make me laugh, I'm looking for a guy who knows exactly what he wants, who's ambitious, ready to start a family, ready to get married, because I'm at that phase in my life," she told DeGeneres. "I'm really just looking for a guy who's secure, confident, knows exactly what he wants."

Season 13 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on May 22.

