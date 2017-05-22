Awkward! Not all of Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette suitors were complete strangers. The season 13 Bachelorette revealed that she actually used to be one of the contestant's camp counselor.

The 31-year-old attorney shared a sneak peek of Fred's limo arrival during an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, May 22. "I haven't seen you or talked to you in over 15 years, it's good seeing you again Rachel," Fred, 27, says in the clip.

"I cannot believe that Fred is here," Lindsay later says. "I knew exactly who he was when he came out of the limo. He was a very bad kid."

According to his ABC bio, Fred is an executive assistant whose perfect hometown date would be with his sisters and mom. Lindsay kept mum on if he gets far on the show, but she did recently reveal on a press conference call that she's engaged.

"I'm so excited, I'm so happy, I just couldn't keep it in," she said on GMA. "So [the producers] were like, 'OK, you can announce it. You can say you are engaged.'"

She added: "You won't be able to tell [who I chose]."

Season 13 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC on May 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

