Time to meet the parents — and a certain nanny. The Bachelor season 21 star Nick Viall gets hit with tough questions from the loved ones of his remaining four ladies during hometown dates, as seen in a sneak peek at the Monday, February 20, episode.



The ABC dating series' new promo shows Viall joining Rachel, Corinne, Vanessa and Raven in their hometowns to get to know their families. "It's that special time, everyone, which means Nick comes face-to-face with mothers, nannies, fathers, and faces his past," says the narrator of the footage in voiceover.

ABC/Bill Matlock

In Dallas, the Bachelor, 36, meets Rachel's mom, who asks, "Have you ever dated a black girl?" As fans know, things at some point fall apart between Viall and Rachel, given that the 31-year-old attorney was named the season 13 Bachelorette on Monday, February 13.

Later, Viall and viewers alike finally get their first glimpse at one of the season's most talked-about but heretofore-unseen figures, Raquel, a.k.a. Corinne's infamous nanny. In the promo, she asks the Bachelor, "What is your intention with her?" No word on whether any cheese pasta was consumed during the conversation.

The two-time Bachelorette runner-up's most uncomfortable chat appears to be with one of the ladies' dads. Viall asks, "Would I have your blessing? Would you be OK with that?" And the father replies, "I just can't give you my blessing."

The clip ends with Andi Dorfman paying Viall a surprise visit. The current Bachelor landed in second place during The Bachelorette season 10, losing out to Josh Murray for Dorfman's final rose.

Watch the footage above to see Vanessa question her relationship with Viall. The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

