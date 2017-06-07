Time to bring back the knickers? Renee Zellweger is ready to reprise her role of Bridget Jones, just one year after the release of the franchise’s third movie.

The Oscar winner, 48, commented on a possible new film while attending the Greenwich International Film Festival in Connecticut on Thursday, June 1.

"Selfishly I hope so!” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “She’s a lot of fun!"

Zellweger has played the spunky and charmingly imperfect Brit in Bridget Jones's Diary (2001), Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) and 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby. (The trilogy is based on Helen Fielding's 1996 novel.)

In the third romantic comedy, Bridget breaks up with her dashingly handsome (and uptight!) boyfriend Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth. But after a one-night stand with an American mogul (Patrick Dempsey), followed by an intimate reunion with Mark, she becomes pregnant.

Baby daddy issues, anyone?

Since wrapping the flick, Zellweger has been gearing up to work behind the camera. "I have something that I’m going to do this summer that I haven’t done before and so I’m looking forward to that," she told Us.

When asked if it's directing, she replied: "Yeah, we’ll see. We’ll see how that goes. We’ll see what happens!"

