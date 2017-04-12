Some things are better left unsaid — but not on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion special. In honor of the ongoing drama between Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi over the course of the season, Lisa Rinna went commando. (ICYMI, Erika left her knickers at home one night and accidentally showed Dorit's husband her lady parts.)

Andy Cohen kicked things off during part 1 of the reunion on Tuesday, April 11, by asking Erika about her freakout in Hong Kong, when Eileen Davidson made a comment about Erika's son. Erika repeated what she'd already said to Eileen, which basically amounted to the fact that she'd "had a moment" and experienced "a meltdown." Then Andy moved on to Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump, who bickered over whether they were really friends or not.

Vanderpump and Rinna Have a Moment

"You and I had a moment where you reached out to [me], and that was a powerful moment," Rinna said. "We shared a moment with a really special person when we went to get those ponies." Vanderpump broke down in tears as she revealed that a pilot they had both spent a lot of time with had died in a crash. "I though, 'My God, it just puts everything in perspective,'" Vanderpump said as she dried her eyes. (Apparently, she had reached out to Rinna when she'd heard the news.) "But then I see the tape, and I just get pissed off," Vanderpump added. Andy ended the discussion by saying that he felt they were on the road to friendship. Whatever you say, Andy.

Dorit's Accent Gets Scrutinized

Andy then put Dorit on the hot seat about her accent — or fake accent. Dorit insisted she didn't know where her accent came from, exactly, but noted that her parents were not American and that she spoke Hebrew, Italian and Spanish fluently. They then replayed Rinna ragging on Dorit about her fake "British, Australian, South African" accent. Dorit didn't seem to care.

Erika Reveals She Flies Her Glam Squad Business Class

After a video package reminding everyone just how rich the Beverly Hills Housewives are, Andy asked Erika what class she flies her glam squad when they travel with her. She said business, and everyone was impressed. "Tom has always been very generous with his employees," Erika said, noting that when you are generous and giving toward them, they will be that way toward you. Andy then asked Dorit what class she flew her glam squad, and she said moving forward it would probably have to be business.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

PK Joins in the Fun

Dorit's husband, PK, then joined the crew for the final few minutes. Andy got started by saying that a lot of viewers had written in asking, basically, how PK got so rich. "I started richer," he laughed. "I started in '95, and I spent the first 20 years of my career in real estate." He also added that he worked in hedge funds and as an entrepreneur who invested in other companies. In other words, he didn't really want to answer directly.

Asked by the host if he'd gotten more involved than made sense, PK admitted his meddling had probably caused more harm than good. A video package then replayed, showcasing all of the drama of underwear-gate. Cohen turned to Erika and pointed out that she seemed uncomfortable watching the footage.

"It's embarrassing," Erika said. "It's not something that was done on purpose. It was something that was made into something that it wasn't." Dorit then told her version of the story, which began with, "[Erika] announced that she did not have any underwear on." Kyle Richards jumped in to say that Erika was directly asked this question and hadn't just blurted it out for the sake of blurting it out. PK then admitted that he had been trying to make light of it with his commentary over the course of the season, but realized "now that it went on far too long."



For a moment, it seemed that peace was finally going to be reached, but then one thing led to another, and Erika snapped at PK, prompting him to instruct her not to say rude things to his wife. "I'm not calling her a nasty person," Erika clarified. "I'm calling you a nasty person for saying that s--t about me."

Tell Us: Do you think it was appropriate to have PK join the reunion?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

