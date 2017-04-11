This feud has legs. Erika Girardi and Dorit Kemsley's husband, PK, exchange heated words on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Tuesday, April 11, season 7 reunion, as seen in a sneak peek.



The Bravo series' preview clip shows Girardi and PK each airing grievances over the infamous incident earlier in the season when PK said he caught a glimpse of Girardi without underwear. The tension continued throughout the season, culminating in PK referring to Girardi during last week's finale as "inherently cold."

When Lisa Vanderpump says in the clip that she's surprised this has been an issue for Girardi, given the sexualized nature of her onstage performances, Girardi fires back, "That's not the same thing as having someone look up your skirt and then say, 'I quite like the view,' and then imply that's something I did on purpose."

PK replies by saying he didn't imply that Girardi intentionally flashed him. "It's very frustrating when you're accused of something you didn't do," he says.

When PK defends Dorit by saying she's "not a nasty person," Girardi responds, "I'm not calling her a nasty person — I'm calling you a nasty person for saying that s--t about me."

Watch the tense clip above. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

