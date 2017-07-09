Real Housewives of Orange County’s Lydia McLaughlin can’t feign ­ignorance.



After a four-year hiatus from the Bravo hit, the publishing mogul — she launched ­Nobleman magazine with husband Doug last fall — will take another stab at the dramatics on season 12.

“The first time I could play dumb and say I didn’t know what to expect,” the mom of sons Stirling, 8, Maverick, 6, and Roman, 2, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “But this time I knew what it was like, and I still went for it. I’d describe this season as, ‘I’ve lost my mind.’ It’s a wild ride!”

The antics are shocking, insists McLaughlin, 36. “I would come home after filming and say to my husband, ’Today was the craziest day ever! I can’t believe any of this happened!’”

That includes conflicts with castmates Tamra Judge and ­Shannon Beador. “You’ll see a lot of shifting of friendships,” she adds. “Tamra and I had a bond, but I don’t get along with her best friend Shannon. I wear all my emotions on my face and I don’t think before I speak, so you’ll see exactly how I react!”

Also joining McLaughlin, Judge and Beador this season: Meghan King Edmonds, Kelly Dodd, newcomer Peggy Sulahian and OG Vicki Gunvalson. “There are some huge personalities,” McLaughlin tells Us. “Everyone’s lives are so full of drama, but also entertaining enterprises. Personalities clash, people are forgiven and then they’re not. There are ambulance rides in the middle of the night, surgery and also so much fun. There is a lot of laughter and a lot of tears. I think this is going to be the best season yet.”



Real Housewives of Orange County returns to Bravo on Monday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET.

