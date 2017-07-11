Shannon Beador is opening up about her 40-pound weight gain in the season premiere of Real Housewives of Orange County and on her social media.

"I knew an allegation was put out there about my husband ... that stress caused me to eat more, caused me to drink more, and that's a huge part of why I gained my weight,” Beador, 53, said on the season 12 premiere of RHOC. “My weight gain has affected me and how I feel about myself. I'm embarrassed of my body.”

The allegation she’s referring to was made by castmate Vicki Gunvalson. During the season 11 reunion, Gunvalson, 55, alleged that Beador’s husband, David Beador, was physically abusive, which Shannon categorically denied.

In a season trailer for the hit series, Beador says: “All I want to do is eat. I just don't understand how I let myself go. This is stress, and that is Vicki Gunvalson."

David Livingston/Getty Images

But the Bravo reality star clarified her comments on Twitter on Monday, July 10. “The stress caused by the false allegation about David started things. I'm completely responsible for my weight gain & letting it get to me,” she tweeted.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

She also has been candid on her Instagram, denying she’s had any plastic surgery or fillers. Instead, she attributed her changing look solely to the weight gain.

Beador shared a side by side shot of herself with cast mate Kelly Dodd in a bikini years earlier, writing: “Five years ago almost to the day. Same cabana. Same amazing friend. Not the same body. #goals #workingonit #itsslow #coverupnotcomingoff #nextyear #myfriendstilllooksincredible #sophiessweet16.”

Despite her weight gain, Beador is remaining optimistic. “The weight didn’t come in a month, it came in eight … so it’s probably going to take me five years to get it off!” she joked in a Facebook Live on Monday, July 10, adding that she’s being strict about what she eats. “But no, it won’t … nothing tastes better than thin.”

