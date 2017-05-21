Steve Granitz/WireImage

All eyes on her! Rita Ora gave audiences at home a closer look at her derrière during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21.

The moment went down when the Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 26, was speaking with E! News’ Jason Kennedy on the red carpet. Clad in a beaded white top and a sheer black skirt that exposed her thong, she turned around and shook her butt for the camera.

The “Body on Me” singer is used to wearing daring outfits at the BBMAs. Last year, she rocked a plunging white cutout gown with a thigh-high slit.

Ora is busy promoting her upcoming single “Your Song.” The track was penned by fellow British star Ed Sheeran and drops on Friday, May 26.

“It’s amazing, I’m pretty excited. I’m just happy to be making tunes that I like and that I love,” Ora told Kennedy, 35, on Sunday night. “[Ed’s] fantastic. He’s a normal, down-to-earth guy. He [makes music] that just oozes out of his soul. It was such a natural thing.”

