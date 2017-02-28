You talkin' to me? Jimmy Kimmel released a hilarious Robert De Niro Edition of Mean Tweets during his late-night show on Monday, February 27. Watch the video above!

De Niro, 73, rattled off the rude comments and clapped back with his own jabs after every single one. He dropped f-bombs, shook his head in disbelief and questioned why people waste their time on social media.

"There are now two things visible from space: the Great Wall of China and Robert De Niro's mole," he read, pretending to chuckle.

When told that he looks like a wrinkled potato, he replied: "What kind of f--king infantile humor is this?"

The Oscar winner ended the hilarious skit with the raunchiest language yet. "Robert De Niro is not a Good Fella," the star read. "He is a POS (piece of s—t)."

His response? "You know what you could do. You can suck my c--k," he said, looking straight into the camera. "You f--king scumbag. Happy?"

De Niro was also featured in Kimmel's Oscars Edition of Mean Tweets, which aired during the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26. The clip included Ryan Gosling, Jessica Chastain, Whoopi Goldberg, Emma Stone, Casey Affleck and more.

