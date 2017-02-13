Always on his mind. Rory Feek honored his late wife and former Joey + Rory bandmate, Joey Feek, in an emotional acceptance speech during a pre-telecast of the 2017 Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 12. See what he had to say in the video above.



"My wife's dream was to make a hymns album, pretty much her whole life," he said while accepting the award for Best Roots Gospel Album for their seventh studio LP, Hymns That Are Important to Us.



He continued, "She didn't have a chance to do it until she had been diagnosed with stage IV cancer, and so she sang her vocals in hotel rooms while she did chemo and radiation."

Less than a month after their final album was released last February, Joey died at on March 4, 2016, following a two-year battle with cervical cancer.

"It finally came out a year ago almost exactly, and we sat together in the final days and watched this awards ceremony last year," Rory — who welcomed daughter Indiana, 2, with Joey in February 2014 — added. "She said, 'If we get nominated, promise me you will come.' I said, 'I will.' And, she said with a smile, 'Remember, if we win, I'll know before you know.' This is to my wife.”



During a Sunday interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “When I’m Gone” singer said that he tried to FaceTime his little girl following his big win and opened up about his plans to celebrate her upcoming third birthday.

"I just actually tried to FaceTime her. But, she [might be] playing outside with her grandma. Joey's mother is with her, and also my daughters [Heidi and Hopie, both adults]. And, she's just precious,” the Tennessee-based musician told ET of Indiana. “She turns 3 next week, actually this Friday. So, it's a big week for us. Joey's family is coming down to our farm in Tennessee, and we're gonna have a birthday party."



