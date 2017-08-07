Like it never happened! The upcoming Roseanne revival will ignore the death of John Goodman's beloved character, Dan Conner, from the series finale.



"I don't want to talk too specifically, but I wouldn't say we'll ignore the events of the finale. Dan is definitely still alive," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey announced at a Television Critics Association panel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, August 6, via Entertainment Weekly.

Roseanne concluded its original nine-season run in May 1997 with patriarch Dan suffering a fatal heart attack, which revealed that much of the series had been a figment of Roseanne (Roseanne Barr)'s imagination. The finale also uncovered that the Conners did not win the Illinois lottery, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) was a lesbian and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) was dating Mark (Glenn Quinn), rather than David (Johnny Galecki).

The news likely won't come as a huge surprise for fans. Goodman's name was attached to the revival when it was first announced in May. He also appeared alongside several of his costars at ABC's upfront event that same month.

Roseanne isn't the first reboot to ignore its original ending. The team behind Will & Grace recently revealed that the upcoming NBC revival will feature Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) still living together in a New York City apartment, rather than with the spouses and children they were given in the May 2006 series finale.

"That finale really caused us a lot of grief. You write a finale because a show is over. You never think that it's coming back again," executive producer Max Mutchnick told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month.

The eight-episode revival of Roseanne is slated to premiere on ABC in 2018.



