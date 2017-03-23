La la laughing! Ryan Gosling finally revealed why he got the giggles in one of many viral moments captured during the epic Oscars Best Picture mix-up while speaking at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 22.

As many will remember, Gosling, 36, couldn't help but chuckle on stage when it was revealed that the Best Picture category actually went to Moonlight instead of his musical hit, La La Land. He and the rest of his cast and crew — including Emma Stone — awkwardly walked off to backstage following the historic blunder.

"What really was happening as I was watching, it was surreal anyway, I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd and guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt," Gosling told Adobe CMO Ann Lewnes. "I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst-case scenario playing out in my head. And then I just heard Moonlight won and I was so relieved that I started laughing."

Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were accidentally given the wrong envelope during the live broadcast from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz cut their acceptance speeches short to reveal that the Barry Jenkins-directed drama was the real winner.

"Truthfully, I was also so thrilled that Moonlight won," Gosling added on Wednesday. "It's such a groundbreaking film, made for a million dollars, and incredible achievement and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognized."

