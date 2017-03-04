Wade Wilson is back and more naked than ever! Ryan Reynolds unveiled the first teaser trailer for Deadpool 2 online on Saturday, March 4, hours after the NSFW four-minute clip debuted in theaters at a Logan screening.



The scene takes place outside of a rundown movie theater — which, naturally, is screening Logan, the new Wolverine sequel — and shows Reynolds' Wilson witnessing an old man getting mugged in an alley. "Not on my watch," Wilson says before entering a nearby phone booth to change into his Deadpool costume while the Superman theme song plays in the background.

Twentieth Century Fox

Wilson takes more than a minute as he struggles to squeeze into the tight red antihero suit. At one point, he strips completely naked and bares his butt, facing it toward the camera while attempting to quickly put on the costume. By the time Deadpool is finally dressed, a gunshot is heard in the background and he sees that the old man has been shot and killed.

Twentieth Century Fox

"I'm so sorry. I spent way too long in the phone booth," Deadpool says to the dead man. "If I'm being honest with myself, I probably should've just called 911. Well, all that matters now is I think we're both missing the real point here: What the f--k is a phone booth doing on a street corner? Didn't those disappear in '98? I suppose I could've just used my cell."



Lying down against the man's corpse, Deadpool sees a pint of Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia ice cream from the man's spilled bag of groceries. "You gonna eat this?" he asks. "Don't answer now. Just rest."

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on March 2, 2018. Watch the full teaser trailer, which includes a surprise cameo from comic book legend Stan Lee, above!

