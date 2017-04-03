It's a house party! Sam Hunt totally embarrassed his fiancée, Hannah Lee Fowler, by singling her out in the audience when he performed his hit song "Body Like a Back Road" at the 2017 ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2. Watch the video above!

Midway through his performance, the country hunk, 32, joined Fowler at her seat and put his arm around her while he sang. The bride-to-be immediately put her head down and smiled.

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images

The public outing was a change for Fowler, who has kept a low profile throughout the couple's relationship. In his song "Drinkin' Too Much," Hunt apologized for naming his 2014 album, Montevallo, after her hometown in Alabama. Hunt also strategically covers Fowler's face in his social media photos.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Hunt and Fowler were engaged. On Sunday night, Hunt wore his wedding ring, but denied speculation that the pair had secretly tied the knot.

"I put it on to try it on and decided it felt too good and I didn't want to take it off. It's only a few weeks left before we do get married," he told CBS before the big show. "[The wedding will be] low-key, low maintenance. We are both kind of introverted people for the most part, so we don't like celebrating ourselves too much. If there ever is a time to do it, it is now, and it is more to celebrate the union of marriage than it is each other. I am excited about doing that."

