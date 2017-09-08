Sam Smith is back, and his new music is more heartbreaking than ever. The British singer released his latest ballad, "Too Good at Goodbyes," on Friday, September 8.

"I'm never gonna let you close to me / Even though you mean the most to me," Smith, 25, croons on the track. "'Cause every time I open up, it hurts / So I'm never gonna get too close to you / Even when I mean the most to you / In case you go and leave me in the dirt."

The four-time Grammy winner explained the meaning behind the emotional single during an interview with Beats 1 host Zane Lowe. "This song is about me and about a relationship that I was in," he admitted. "I'm still very, very single. I think I'm even more single than I was when I released [my first album] In the Lonely Hour, so I'm insanely single. People are gonna see, this one as I've said, is about me and something that I've gone through."

John Phillips/Getty Images

The song is the first single from Smith's upcoming second album, which he confirmed is out later this year. The as-yet-untitled LP isn't entirely autobiographical, though. "This album actually is not all about me," he explained. "There's about four songs that are about me, and the rest are about different things and different people in my life and what they've gone through. ... I wanted to welcome people back in and I want it to be about my voice and about the storytelling of something that I've gone through."

"Too Good at Goodbyes" is the Oscar winner's first single since "Writing's on the Wall," the theme song for the 2015 James Bond film Spectre. In honor of his return to the scene, Smith will perform a series of intimate concerts in London, New York, Los Angeles and Berlin in the coming days.

Tell Us: What do you think of Smith's new single?

