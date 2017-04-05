She came to slay! Sarah Michelle Gellar didn't hesitate when she was asked to choose between Buffy the Vampire Slayer characters Angel, Spike and Xander for a round of Shag, Marry, Kill. Watch the video above!

"I mean, I guess [marry] Angel. But can you really marry the undead?" Gellar, 39, asked during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, April 4. "Shag Spike, obviously. I don't want to kill Xander though. I don't have to! You can't make me! You can't make me do it!"

Gellar starred on Buffy the Vampire Slayer alongside David Boreanaz (brooding vampire Angel), James Marsters (sardonic bloodsucker Spike), Nicholas Brendon (goofy mortal Xander) and Alyson Hannigan (mostly-good witch Willow). The sci-fi fan favorite ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003.

The Stirring Up Fun with Food author recently reunited with the core cast for Entertainment Weekly in honor of the show's 20th anniversary. Actors Anthony Head (Rupert Giles) and Eliza Dushku (Faith), however, didn't join in on the fun.

"Anthony was in England. He was doing a play and so we couldn't get him. They had an oil painting that they had made of him. It was really sad to not get him," Gellar explained on Tuesday. "I don't know about Eliza. I didn't control — I just think there was so many people and it was hard enough [getting us together]. It was lovely."



